QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $168.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $384,470,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.