PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

