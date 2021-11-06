LPL Financial LLC Purchases 72,213 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,352 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

