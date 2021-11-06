Stifel Financial Corp Invests $690,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 521,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 214,949 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $27.57 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

