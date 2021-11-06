Stifel Financial Corp Buys 525 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 9.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 480,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,277,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP opened at $171.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average is $188.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.36.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

