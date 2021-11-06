Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $64.33.

