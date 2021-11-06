Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vine Energy by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

VEI stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

