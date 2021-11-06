LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 536,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $237.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $126.64 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

