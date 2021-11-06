Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.