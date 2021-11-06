Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $418.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.58. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 6,673.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

