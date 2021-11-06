Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of IGM Biosciences worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 534,992 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $62.72 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $315,667 in the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

