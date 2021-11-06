Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

CQP opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

