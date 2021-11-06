Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $50.40.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.