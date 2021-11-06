Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

