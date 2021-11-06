MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,243,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

