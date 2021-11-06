ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,773.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 146,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $974.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.