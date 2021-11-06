Fmr LLC Buys 170 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 52.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFG. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $244.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.61 and a 12 month high of $245.53.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

