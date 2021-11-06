Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.31% of Sana Biotechnology worth $48,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

