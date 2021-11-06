Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,948,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,456,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,754,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,460,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,826,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. Analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.