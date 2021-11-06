Jason N. Gorevic Sells 10,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $146.24 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

