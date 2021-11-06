Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $2,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

Shares of OSH opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

