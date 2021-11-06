Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00.

NYSE NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

