Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.13

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.13 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 292054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

