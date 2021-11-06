Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.99

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 33038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 4.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $8,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

