Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $88.84, with a volume of 14685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

