Conduit (LON:CRE) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £745.31 million and a P/E ratio of -54.94. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 870.49.

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($127,619.55).

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

