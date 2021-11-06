Cerillion (LON:CER) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Cerillion stock opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 802.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £250.86 million and a PE ratio of 57.82. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 294.98 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.02).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

