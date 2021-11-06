Cerillion (LON:CER) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Cerillion stock opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 802.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £250.86 million and a PE ratio of 57.82. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 294.98 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.02).
