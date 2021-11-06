Warburg Research Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €840.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €631.89 ($743.40).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €883.00 ($1,038.82) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €859.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €818.90.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

