Liberum Capital Trims Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Target Price to GBX 80

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON ACRL opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.49) on Wednesday. Accrol Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £120.54 million and a P/E ratio of -34.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

