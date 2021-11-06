Liberum Capital Trims Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Target Price to GBX 80

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON ACRL opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.49) on Wednesday. Accrol Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The stock has a market cap of £120.54 million and a P/E ratio of -34.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98.
About Accrol Group
