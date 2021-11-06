Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 222101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 141.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1,665,541.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 199,865 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.00.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

