Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.45 ($115.83).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €95.24 ($112.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.59. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.