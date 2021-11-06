Zacks: Analysts Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Embraer reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Embraer has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 3,119,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $42,696,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $21,735,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 72.1% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 1,197,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $10,010,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

