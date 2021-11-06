Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.09. Oracle posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

