Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.21 ($37.90).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.63.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

