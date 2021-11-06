Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.77. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

