Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $51,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.