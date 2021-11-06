Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gartner in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $331.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $144.37 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,327,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.