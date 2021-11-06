The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AOX. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.39 ($20.45).

ETR AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

