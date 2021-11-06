Regal Rexnord Corp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RRX opened at $164.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $167.61.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.