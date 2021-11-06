Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,962,250.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

