Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $4,509,241.83 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total transaction of $1,650,044.55.

On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $2,896,603.52.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.12, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

