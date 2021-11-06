Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

