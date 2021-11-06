Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.