Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $197,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.