Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $91.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

