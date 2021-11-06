Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of RSKD opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,933,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

