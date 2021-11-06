Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Boosted by KeyCorp

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.