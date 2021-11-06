Vanguard Group Inc. Has $52.21 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.15% of Cerus worth $52,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

