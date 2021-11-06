Fmr LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.