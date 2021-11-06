Fmr LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

